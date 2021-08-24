Elizabeth Olsen has spoken out in support of her Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson amid her legal battle with Disney over the release of Black Widow.

Johansson is suing the company for a breach of contract after they released the film both in theatres and on Disney+, claiming the strategy deprived her of compensation she would have been paid if it had an exclusive cinema run.

“I think she’s so tough and when I read that, I was like ‘good for you, Scarlett,’” Olsen said when asked about the situation by Vanity Fair.