Colin Jost has admitted that his mother tried to convince him to change his newborn son’s name.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, whose wife Scarlett Johansson gave birth to their son Cosmo in August, admitted that his mom was “thrown” by the name.

“She would call us and say, after three or four days, ‘Cosmo, now is it final? Did you submit the birth certificate?’” Jost revealed.

The Weekend Update anchor also said that she suggested changing his son’s name to Cosimo, which prompted laughter from Seth Meyers.