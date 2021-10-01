Actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a legal dispute over the release of the Marvel superhero movie Black Widow.

Johansson sued Disney two months ago, accusing the company of breaching her contract when it offered the movie on its Disney+ streaming service while simultaneously showing it in cinemas.

While details of the legal deal between both parties have not been disclosed, Deadline suggests Disney may pay Johansson more than $40million.

In a statement, content chairman for Disney Studios, Alan Bergman said he was "very pleased to have come to a mutual agreement” with the actress and was excited about future projects together.