Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant with her second child according to her husband Colin Jost.

During a performance at Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, the SNL star let slip that the couple is expecting their second child saying “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting”, according to PageSix.

This is the Marvel stars first child with the comedian as she’s mother to daughter Rose Dorothy, who she shares with French journalist ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Rumours began to circulate that Ms Johansson was pregnant after she missed several press events for Marvel’s Black Widow.