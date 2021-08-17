Scarlett Johansson joins Margot Robbie in new Wes Anderson film

Lost in Translation star Scarlett Johansson has joined the cast of a yet-to-be-named new Wes Anderson film currently shooting in Spain.

Johansson has joined the A-list cast of Wes Anderson’s newest project, which is sure to be filled with the usual directorial flourishes and his signature auteur style.

The Black Widow star joins an ensemble cast that already boasts Anderson veterans such as Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray, as well as newbies to the Anderson world, like Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.