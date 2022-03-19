Scarlett Moffatt stuns Comic Relief fans with singing voice

Scarlett Moffatt has wowed the nation after showing off her singing ability on last night’s Comic Relief.

The BBC fundraising show saw Scarlett and a number of other famous faces take on a 24-hour opera singing challenge.

Whilst all five women did an incredible job, especially considering the timeframe, it was Scarlett who got viewers talking.

“Wow! Scarlett Moffatt has a lovely voice. Who knew?” Tweeted one, as another wrote: “That was a great Carmen performance from all five, but BL**DY H*LL, #ScarlettMoffatt! Where did that come from?! Amazing!”

