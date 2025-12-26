Watch the moment that Scarlett Moffatt’s family find out that she won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, after the star decided to keep it a secret.

On Thursday (25 December), the television personality lifted the Silver Star trophy alongside professional dancer Vito Coppola, following their Cha Cha to “DJ Play A Christmas Song” by Cher which scored them a perfect 40.

Watching the pre-recorded episode with her family, the star shared the moment that her loved ones erupted into cheers as they discovered that she had been crowned the champion.