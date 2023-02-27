UB40 visit Birmingham school where their music is part of the curriculum

UB40 have visited a Birmingham school where their music is now part of the curriculum.

The discography of the reggae pop group - who formed in the city - is being taught as part of the pupils’ oracy education at St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Selly Park.

Around 400 pupils took part in a special assembly about the band on Monday (27 February), with year one to six performing renditions of some of the group’s biggest hits as the members looked on.

