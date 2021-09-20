The Queen’s Gambit director Scott Frank refused to be played off during acceptance speech at Emmys 2021.

Frank pushed through his speech for over two minutes, despite the wrap-up music playing several times with winners being given a strict 45-second time slot.

The director won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the Anya-Taylor Joy-led Netflix series.

In his speech, he thanked Joy among many others involved in the show and his personal life and responded to the music saying ‘really?’ but continued to press on regardless.