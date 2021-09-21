Sea of Thieves Season 4 is beginning in only a couple of days on 23 September, so Rare has put together a trailer to inform players of everything the new season has to offer. To start with, players will be able to plunge into the depths of the ocean to claim treasure by completing challenges and doing battle with Sirens and other underwater enemies.

There will be 100 free levels of content to unlock as well, plus a new Plunder Pass that can be purchased and comes with 11 unique items. Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox consoles and PC.