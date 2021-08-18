Following the sad news that Sean Lock has died aged 58, fans have been sharing their fondest memories of the comedian on social media.

One of his most-loved moments came on 8 Out of 10 Cats when his mischievousness was on full display during a game of “Carrot in a Box”.

Lock’s task was to bluff fellow comedian Jon Richardson into thinking he did or didn’t have the box with the carrot in.

He plays his role to absolute perfection, winning the game when Richardson eventually picks the wrong box. Lock was even called a “genius” for his brilliant bluffing.