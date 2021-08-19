Billy Bailey has revealed that Sean Lock was "still having a laugh" in the final days before his death.

The much-loved comedian passed away after a battle with cancer, a statement confirmed on Wednesday.

Fans and fellow comics have since been paying tribute to Lock and Bailey has said that he was still in good spirits in his final days.

“We were still having a laugh, still joking, still coming up with ideas,” he said.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family,” Bailey added on social media.