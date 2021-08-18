Comedians lead tributes to 8 Out of 10 cats star Sean Lock, who has died from cancer aged 58.

The comedian died at home surrounded by his family, his agent said, with fellow comedians and TV stars taking to social media to pay their respects.

Bill Bailey tweeted: “It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.”

Fellow 8 out 10 Cats panelist Jon Richardson tweeted: “Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”