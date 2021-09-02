Netflix has announced the classic 90’s sitcom Seinfeld will be streaming exclusively from October.

The streaming service announced, on Wednesday (1 September), that all 180 episodes of Seinfeld would be available to stream in 4K on their platform on 1st October.

The release date was revealed with a tongue-in-cheek trailer declaring Seinfeld to be ‘2021’s hottest new show’ created by ‘rising stars’ Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.

The international streaming rights to the sitcom is estimated by The LA Times to be Netflix’s most expensive ever.