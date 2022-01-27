The chilling moment an apparent serial killer called into The Howard Stern Show is going viral on TikTok.

The clip replays the 1997 call between host Howard Stern, co-host Robin Quivers, and the caller, so-called ‘Clay’, who tells Stern and Quivers he has killed 12 sex workers.

The show often experienced hoax calls but as the conversation progressed, it became clear to Stern and listeners that ‘Clay’ sounded deadly serious.

“I think I just do it for the sense of power,” ‘Clay’ says calmly in the clip.

