Sesame Street introduces first Asian American muppet Ji-Young

Sesame Street has introduced its first Asian American muppet named Ji-Young as it seeks to respond to a wave of anti-Asian hatred that spread around the country in response to the Covid pandemic.

Ji-Young will make her debut in an upcoming Sesame Street special to be broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, and will also see Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka making an appearance.

In the above video, the new character explains the etymology behind her name and its links to the iconic children’s show.