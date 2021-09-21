Seth Rogen called out Covid safety measures at this year’s Emmy Awards.

As he announced the first award of the night, he joked that the event had not followed safety protocols as expected.

“There’s way too many of us in this little room,” he began. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not. They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this.”

Last month, the Emmys announced the show would be moved outdoors due to a rise in Covid cases.