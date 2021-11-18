Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have ended their two-year relationship, a shared statement has revealed.

The pop stars shared the news of their split in a joint statement published on their respective Instagram stories.

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the post reads.

The pair told fans they “started their relationship as best friends” and “will continue to be best friends”.

Mr Mendes, 23, and Ms Cabello, 24, began dating in July 2019, shortly after releasing their hit single “Señorita”.

