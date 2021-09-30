Top Hat Studios has announced a new non-linear 2D platformer called Sheepo, which is set to release on 20 October.

In Sheepo, there is no combat whatsoever as the player’s goal is to explore an uncharted planet and capture all of its living creatures to save them from extinction. The title character is able to shapeshift into every creature they encounter, using their abilities to explore even more of the planet. Sheepo will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.