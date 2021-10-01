New Sherlock Holmes Chapter One trailer shows off combat

Frogwares’ upcoming Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One game has gotten a new trailer this week, showcasing the combat gameplay.

The footage gives fans a detailed glimpse at how the famous detective will fight against enemies in the game, a relatively new concept in a series that has mostly concentrated on avoiding confrontations.

According to the trailer, players will be able to use melee attacks and firearms to tackle foes, although Sherlock will only be able to take a few hits before going down.

The action-adventure game is set to release on November 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.