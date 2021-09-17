Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will launch in November

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will launch on November 15th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, according to developer Frogwares.

However, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will come at a later date as the studio needs additional time to optimize the title.

This soft reboot will act as a prequel to other Sherlock Holmes games from Frogwares and will see the famous detective investigating a spate of crimes on the island of Cordona.

Anyone who pre-orders the game will also get a free copy of Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment as a bonus.