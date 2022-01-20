Sia went to rehab after backlash to controversial film Music

Sia has said that she entered rehab following the backlash to her directorial debut, the 2021 film Music.

The musician was widely criticised over her decision to cast neurotypical actor and dancer Maddie Ziegler in the lead role of Music Gamble, a teenage girl who was nonverbal and autistic.

Speaking to The New York Times as part of a profile on US comic Kathy Griffin, Sia said: “I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab.”

She credited Griffin for helping her recover. “She saved my life,” Sia told the publication.

