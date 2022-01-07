Classic scene from 1967’s In the Heat of the Night shows the iconic moment Sidney Poitier utters the line ‘they call me Mister Tibbs’ as tributes pour in following the actor’s death.

The Bahamian-American actor was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field.

Following the news of his death, which was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, fans and fellow stars have begun paying tribute to Poitier on social media.

