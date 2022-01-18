Simon Cowell’s late mother would be 'overjoyed' about engagement news

Simon Cowell’s late mother would be “overjoyed” about his engagement to Lauren Silverman, his brother Tony has suggested.

The TV personality popped the question to his partner on Christmas Eve.

“When I first heard the news from Lauren, at 4:30am, I immediately thought of our mum Julie,” Tony said.

“She would have been overjoyed with the news and it’s sad to think she’s not here to see her son finally tie the knot... I picture her looking down and saying ‘about time, Simon.’”

