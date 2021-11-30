Simpsons Tiananmen Square episode is missing from Disney+ in Hong Kong

An episode of The Simpsons that alludes to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests is apparently missing from Hong Kong’s version of Disney Plus.

The season 16 episode “Goo Goo Gai Pan” cannot be viewed by subscribers in the region, sparking worries and accusations of state censorship.

During the episode, the Simpsons visit Tiananmen Square, where a sign reads: “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened,” referencing the violent massacre and China’s attempts to downplay the incident.

It is unclear whether Disney or Hong Kong initiated the apparent removal.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.