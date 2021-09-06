Actor Simu Liu, who fronts Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero film, has said that not seeing himself reflected in superhero movies as a child affected him.

“Superheroes represent hope,” he told broadcaster CBC. “If you see yourself as a superhero you could be anybody and if you don’t see yourself as that, if you see yourself as a side character, as a stereotype, then maybe ... you internalise the way that the media views you and you allow that to colour your sense of self-worth and self image.”

Liu plays the title character in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.