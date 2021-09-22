For fans yearning for a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game, SkateBIRD may be just what they’re looking for, and it’s available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Players take control of a small bird and must perform tricks and complete objectives across micro-sized skate parks, with various household objects acting as ramps and grind rails.

The story sees a bird take up skateboarding to try and cheer up their human owner, who has had to give up skateboarding and spends all their time working a job they hate.