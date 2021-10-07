Sky has unveiled its own streaming TV which requires no box or aerial installation to use. Announced at an event on Thursday, Sky Glass uses a home internet connection to access TV channels and comes with built-in Dolby Atmos sound and a 4K display. The company claims the Glass is also the first TV to be certified CarbonNeutral. The product comes in three sizes and five different colours. The Glass can be paid with monthly payments starting at £13 a month, and is set to be made available to customers from 18 October.