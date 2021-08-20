Bethesda Studios’ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will get a next-gen Anniversary Edition to mark 10 years since its original release.

Announced during QuakeCon’s Skyrim panel, the Anniversary Edition arrives on 11th November and bundles together 2016’s Skyrim Special Edition including additional content such as quests, dungeons, and bosses.

Players that already own Skyrim’s Special Edition will be able to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition with a free Special/Anniversary Edition next-gen update on the way for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.