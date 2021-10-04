SNL guest host Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson played Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark in a Star Trek parody sketch making fun of the billionaire space race.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season on Saturday with its premiere including the Loki actor portraying the Amazon founder racing in space against Elon Musk and Richard Branson.

The sketch comes after rumours that Star Trek actor William Shatner will join Bezos for an upcoming spaceflight as the sci-fi actor previously expressed some interest in space travel.