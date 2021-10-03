Saturday Night Live fans were left “baffled” and “impressed” by James Austin Johnson’s appearance as Joe Biden in the opening sketch of the show’s season premiere.

The newest cast member debuted as the president during a highly entertaining cold open, and he was joined by more experienced colleagues later in the sketch.

Many fans took to social media to respond to Johnson’s impression, with some even calling it the best they’ve ever seen.

The sketch even left a number of viewers confused, with some believing it was host Owen Wilson who opened the show as Biden, before realising it was Johnson.