Snoop Dogg has hosted his fourth annual football camp for children with special educational needs.

Volunteer coaches guide participants - aged between five to 20 - through football drills and a cheerleading camp.

The goal of the Snoop Special Stars program is "to inspire participants to display sportsmanship and engage in physical fitness in a fun safe environment."

Organisers hope the event "breaks the negative stigma surrounding those with special needs."

For Snoop Dogg, it's a continuation of the legacy of his youth football leagues, which started in 2005.