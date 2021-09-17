A new trailer has been revealed for SnowRunner, showcasing the upcoming collaboration with Jeep.

The Jeep Dual Pack, which launches today on consoles, includes two vehicles from the manufacturer.

These are Jeep Wrangler-Rubicon and the Jeep CJ-7 “Renegade”.

Available for £4.99, the two cars are classed as Lightweight Scouts and appear to be quite nimble compared to some other heavier vehicles in the title.

SnowRunner first launched last year for a variety of platforms and has been consistently updated since then with new vehicles and features.