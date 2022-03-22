Celebrities including Liam Payne, Usain Bolt, Mo Gilligan and Martin Compston have been confirmed for this year’s Soccer Aid charity match.

The fixture between England and the World XI will take place on 12 June at West Ham’s London Stadium, raising money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Amongst those making their Soccer Aid debuts are legendary manager Arsene Wenger, Supernatural actor Lucien Laviscount and TV personality Alex Brooker.

Maya Jama and Alex Scott will once again present the charity match alongside Dermot O’Leary.

