Sonic Colours: Ultimate, a modern remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii game, is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but there have been frequent reports of bugs and glitches, especially in the Switch version. The Sonic the Hedgehog brand’s social media manager Katie Chrzanowski has said on Twitter that the teams are “ listening and assessing for an upcoming patch.”

She adds that some of the reported graphical issues are being caused by an emulator rather than an actual console, “Trying to figure out what bugs are legitimate can really slow down the QA process.”