Martial Arts Legend and Kill Bill Actor Sonny Chiba has Died at 82 from complications with COVID-19.

Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba was a Japanese actor famous for roles in American films like Kill Bill and The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Variety' reports that on August 18, Chiba's agent confirmed that the 82-year-old actor had died due to COVID-19 complications.

In addition to his roles in popular American films, he appeared in countless Japanese productions over the years such as Karate Kiba, in 1973 and 1974’s The Street Fighter which gained him international recognition.