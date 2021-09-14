Sony has managed to get the LittleBigPlanet servers working again. Unfortunately, it has also decided to shut down most of them. In an announcement made on Twitter, Sony says that it has had to shut down the servers for LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, and LittleBigPlanet 3 on PlayStation 3, as well as LittleBigPlanet on PlayStation Vita.

“Ultimately, this is the best way to protect the LittleBigPlanet community and to help ensure that our online environment remains safe,” it reads. In a follow-up tweet, Sony clarifies that community created levels made for the PS3 games will still be available on PlayStation 4.