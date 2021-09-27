Sony has revealed that it has a long list of new features and improvements that it wants to add to the PlayStation 5 via firmware updates in the future.

Hideaki Nishino, the company’s platform experience SVP, explained that it is tracking how users interact with the consoles as it explores possible ideas for the system.

Using feedback from players, Sony is prioritizing which features to implement first as it looks to make the PlayStation 5 a more user-friendly and innovative console.

The latest PlayStation 5 update launched earlier this month, fixing a number of bugs and adding support for 3D audio without headphones.