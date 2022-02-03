Sony to release 10 new live service PlayStation games by 2026

PlayStation fans will be pleased to hear Sony’s plans for 10 new live service games over the next few years.

Live service games are experiences that are updated with new content over time and rely on in-game purchases such as cosmetic items or DLC.

Speaking during Sony’s latest earnings call, CFO Hiroki Totoki said, “Through close collaboration with Bungie and the PlayStation Studios, we aim to launch more than 10 live service games by the fiscal year ending March 31 2026.”

