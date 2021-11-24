Sophie Turner roasted her husband Joe Jonas over the fact that he and his brothers used to wear purity rings.

The Jonas Brothers, as well as their family and friends, appeared in a new Netflix comedy special entitled Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

The Game of Thrones star wasted no time in mocking the brothers and their purity rings, saying: “Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith.”

