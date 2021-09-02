The latest trailer for the upcoming hack-and-slash action game Soulstice highlights the strong sisterly bond between protagonists Briar and Lute.

Developed by Reply Game Studios, Soulstice is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2022.

The new footage delves into the relationship between the two sisters and shows off some of the enemies that players will fight.

It also suggests that Soulstice will have multiple perspectives and may even include 2.5D platforming sections and RPG elements.