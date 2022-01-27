Classical choir perform foul-mouthed rendition of South Park theme tune

Hilarious footage shows a classical choir performing a foul-mouthed rendition of the South Park theme tune in honour of the show’s 25th season.

The Comedy Central show is celebrating its golden anniversary and got a full Broadway orchestra to record classical versions of “Kyle’s Mum Is A B****” and the iconic opening theme by Primus.

Broadway veteran and arranger Stephen Oremus told the Hollywood Reporter: “It was so much fun getting to blow them up and give them such proper classical renditions”.

