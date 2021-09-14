A sequel to the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game from 2018 has been announced for the PlayStation 5 and will feature fan-favourite villain Venom, who is voiced by Tony Todd from the Candyman films. When asked by a fan on Twitter how long he’s known about the game’s existence, Todd said it has only been two months. Furthermore, he added that the game will be “massive,” which is why it isn’t releasing until 2023. In 2020, developer Insomniac Games also released a standalone Miles Morales game but, unlike the PS4 game, this one was much shorter.