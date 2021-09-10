Andrew Garfield has denied his involvement in the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The actor played Spider-Man in two of the previous Sony superhero films.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home shows a plot centred around alternative universes.

Fans have been speculating whether the Spider-Man actor would return.

Garfield shared: ‘it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in’.

The actor also said that people who are involved in Marvel films often have to deny that they are involved in movies, to ensure that plot spoilers are kept secret.