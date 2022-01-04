Spider-Man: No Way Home considered Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield post-credits scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home nearly featured a post-credits scene involving Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their own universes.

The pair made their return as alternate versions of the web-slinger, teaming up with Tom Holland to tackle the bad guys before Doctor Strange sent them home.

Fans went absolutely crazy for their comebacks, with many desperate to see more from both Maguire and Garfield in the future.

According to screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, the idea of both appearing in the post-credits scene was actually considered.

