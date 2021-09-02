Following the release of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, fans have been eager to learn everything about the new film.

Described as ‘potentially the most anticipated Spider-Man movie ever’, No Way Home is a film by both Marvel and Sony.

The plot centres around Peter Parker being set up for the events in the previous film, leading to his true identity being revealed.

It is not yet clear whether Spider-Man will be able to clear his name, or whether he will have to seek refuge in another universe to escape arrest.