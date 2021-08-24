The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung online before it’s December 17th release date.

The superhero sequel sees Tom Holland return as the web-slinger calling to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr.Strange for help after his secret identity is announced to the world.

The sorcerer supreme makes a spell attempting to wipe everyone’s memory which backfires and has drastic consequences for the multiverse.

The trailer also features references to two key figures from Spider-Man’s movie past including a nod to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and a full appearance from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.