Fans are convinced that Spider-man: No Way Home's new trailer has edited out both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from the preview's last action shot.

Internet sleuths have noticed that in the official Brazil version of the trailer the last action sequence goes on a few seconds longer showing the villainous Lizard being punched by a mysterious invisible person.

Many fans have concluded the person to be Andrew Garfield's version of the web-slinger as the creature was the antagonist in the actor's 2012 movie.

