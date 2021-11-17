A second trailer for Spider-man: No Way Home arrived on Tuesday, confirming the return of two more fan-favourite villains.

The three-minute-long teaser premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles and was released online shortly after, leaving fans hyped for the film’s release on 15 December (UK) and 17 December (US).

Villains Sandman and The Lizard have been officially confirmed with appearances in the trailer and we now know they will feature alongside Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin and Electro.

However, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did not appear alongside Tom Holland in the new trailer.

Sign up to our newsletters here.