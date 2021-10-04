Spitting Image has been accused of sexism over a sketch about Labour leader Keir Starmer and MP Jess Phillips.

On Sunday 3 October, the show’s official Twitter account shared a clip depicting puppet versions of Starmer and Phillips as superheroes attempting to foil a robbery.

In the sketch, the Phillips caricature makes crass comments such as, “Convene my Labour vag,” and, “You wanna suck some f*****g milk from my big Labour t**s?”

Near the end of the video, Starmer can also be seen calling Phillips a “Brummie tart”.